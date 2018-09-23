Prolonged rest and isolation not helpful to kids with mild head injury: New guideline

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s first guideline to focus on children’s head injuries steer doctors away from CT scans and prolonged isolation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a major new guideline on diagnosing and managing head injuries in children on Sep 4. It is based on years of work and extensive evidence review by a large working group of specialists in fields, ranging from emergency medicine and epidemiology to sports injuries to neurology and neurosurgery.

The guideline, which is the first from the CDC that is specific to mild brain injury in children, advises against the long recovery period, isolated in a dark, quiet room, that has sometimes been used in treatment.

“The brain is a somewhat gelatinous, even trembling organ which houses our consciousness,” said Dr Angela Lumba-Brown, a paediatric emergency medicine specialist, who is the co-director of the Stanford Concussion and Brain Performance Center, and the first author of the guideline.

"It does have resilience, but there are periods in life when it is particularly vulnerable.” Having a truly evidence-based guideline should help clinicians personalise the care that children receive and the ways they gradually reintegrate into activities and sports, she said, rather than applying rigid rules - and should generally encourage an earlier return to non-risky activity.

MILD TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

The guideline focuses specifically on what is called mTBI (short for mild traumatic brain injury), which might otherwise be called concussion.

There are studies which show that the way that people think about these head injuries - the kids, the parents, the coaches, the doctors - can actually be affected by which term is used, so that what is called a concussion may not be taken as seriously as what is called a mild traumatic brain injury. Some of these injuries are related to sports, but many involve falls from playground equipment, or in the home, as young children explore their developing physical abilities.

Dr Christopher C. Giza, professor of paediatric neurology and neurosurgery at the University of California, Los Angeles, who worked on the guideline, said that even though there are many situations in which it might be helpful to have more extensive evidence, practising physicians have to treat children with head trauma all the time, so “we can’t wait for the perfect study”.

By following the evidence we have and being careful about the return to play for athletes, he said, “you are reducing the long-term risk”.

NO NEED FOR SCANS AND BLOOD TESTS: NEW GUIDELINE

The key recommendations from the guideline, all aimed at the clinicians taking care of these children, are also of interest to parents, because they help explain what will - and should - happen when a child suffers a head injury.

First, the guideline tells medical providers that imaging studies - CT scans and X-rays - are not necessary for diagnosing mTBI, and avoiding these tests helps minimise children’s exposure to radiation. There is also no blood test for mTBI; the diagnosis is made by clinical examination and observation.

Doctors are directed to validated, age-appropriate symptom scales, which are also very useful in tracking recovery.

“The goal of the guideline is to standardise clinical practice and steer clinicians toward what we currently know,” said Dr Matt Breiding, who leads the Traumatic Brain Injury Team at the CDC, and is a co-author on the guideline.

He said that one key takeaway should be the importance of making a strong connection between the child’s health care provider and the school. “In school, a lot of the ongoing symptoms may be seen,” he said, so “there needs to be a feedback loop”.

ISOLATION MAY NOT HELP

Doctors should assess some of the risk factors that can make a child’s recovery longer and trickier, from prior injury or pre-injury headaches to baseline psychiatric issues, learning disabilities or lower cognitive ability.

Those with risk factors aren’t necessarily doomed to have a longer recovery, Prof Giza said, but “providers and parents should be vigilant and get those kids quicker follow-up”. These might be children to refer to a specialty clinic sooner rather than later.

For all, the return to activity should be personalised, and family, school and coaches should understand the expectations and the plan. The final recommendation, “counsel patients to return gradually to non-sports activities after no more than two to three days of rest,” Prof Giza said, should help avoid prolonged rest and isolation, which is not helpful to recovery.

“When I was a kid, people tended to blow off concussions,” Prof Giza said. Then the pendulum swung the other way, and we began worrying that “any cognitive activity might put your brain at risk”, so injured kids ended up in “cocoon therapy” in a dark room with no stimulation.

But the evidence shows that extending that can be detrimental, he said, with kids developing anxiety symptoms about their schoolwork, or depression from being completely deprived of contact with friends, which may be wrongly attributed to the head trauma.

ADVICE FOR PARENTS

Parents should ask health care providers for written instructions, Dr Breiding said, about returning to school and to different levels of activity, and pass those instructions along to the school and to coaches. The CDC has developed materials for parents and a school letter.

And schools need to be sure that information about symptoms the child is experiencing there travel back - usually via the parents - to the child’s doctor. For example, it may become clear in school that a child is having difficulty with memory and concentration, or there may be behavioural changes that are less evident at home.

What can parents do, looking forward, to help prevent head injuries? Start with gates at the top of the stairs for toddlers, move on to bike helmets, car seats and seatbelts, all used appropriately and fitted appropriately to a child’s size, and to protective equipment, including helmets, for other activities and sports.

When a child does play a sport, Prof Giza said, parents should know the concussion policies in their league or school, should inform themselves about training for the students and the athletic staff, and scope out the coaches and their reputations.

Protective equipment, again, should be properly maintained, not worn out, and properly fitted. Many head injuries come from not following the rules. “It’s often the unexpected blow that causes the concussion, the blindside blow,” he said.

Parents should encourage their children to report a suspected concussion, Dr Breiding said, to be honest about having had injuries and to speak up if they experience symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea and trouble remembering or concentrating.

A TOOL TO SAFEGUARD CHILDREN

After an injury, Dr Lumba-Brown said, it’s especially important for parents to understand that they are playing an important role in helping their child get better. Recovery from mTBI, she said, is "an active process involving parents, teachers, coaches - and it’s a positive process". Parents should feel positive about helping that recovery, she said, and the reintegration into physical activity.

Because the brain of a child is constantly being formed, Dr Lumba-Brown said, “we don’t fully understand the effects of injury, particularly repetitive injury”.

That makes it especially important to pay attention to the evidence we do have about how children can safely and gradually pick up their lives again. Head injuries, even minor head injuries, can be very frightening for parents, she said.

“This guideline really gives us a tool to safeguard our children not with fear but with facts.”

By Dr Perri Klass © 2018 The New York Times

