Prudential Marina Bay Carnival back this year with brand new rides

SINGAPORE: Good news for thrillseekers - the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival is back this year, with new rides and games.

Billed as the "largest scale of its kind" in Singapore, the second edition of the carnival will run from Dec 22 to Mar 24 next year.

Featuring 50 rides and games from around the globe, the carnival will take up 23,000 sq m at the Bayfront Event Space.

Four new rides will be introduced this year, including one from Italy called the Wave Swinger, which will be making its debut in Southeast Asia.

Riders will ride on seats suspended from the roof while being lowered up and down.

In addition, organisers also promise "an array of festive programmes" and features such as food challenges and a dance competition.

"The carnival will also progressively roll out three monthly themes – inviting all visitors to make ‘Crazy’, ‘Loving’ and ‘Epic’ memories with their friends, family and loved ones," said the carnival in a press release.

Entry to the carnival is free, while the carnival says prices for rides and games will be made "more accessible" for all visitors.

Fast track passes are also available for purchase for those who wish to skip the queues at selected rides.

In addition, the carnival will also hold monthly themed dress contests. Winners get to skip the queue and could also win bonus credits.

“Across generations, carnivals have always held a special place in our hearts and we are excited to present the second edition of this large-scale event to all," said Mr Barnabas Chia, lead of the carnival organising team. "The carnival is much more than just a place for fun and games."

"We hope for the event to be a recurring iconic tradition for friends and families to build lifelong memories together.”