Want to know what happened to the brothers in that PUB Hari Raya short film Kinship?

Well, that’s up to you. Viewers are now invited to come up with an "appropriate conclusion" to the tearjerker story.

PUB’s Hari Raya video, Kinship, about two orphaned brothers who were separated 50 years ago has garnered more than 1.5 million views.

The six-minute short film was released on May 30 on PUB’s Facebook and YouTube pages and has been well received, with viewers asking for a sequel as the story ended on a cliffhanger.

Given the video’s popularity, PUB has decided to invite the public to come up with an “appropriate conclusion” to the story of the two brothers, Din and Zul.

PUB has called for viewers to share the endings they would like to see. Three of the best storytellers will be invited to an exclusive workshop with PUB and the creative team who produced the film.

The two orphans were separated when one brother was adopted while the other had to stay behind at the orphanage. However, viewers never got to find out if they eventually reunited.



Members of the public can now co-create the video's ending by sending ideas on how they'd like Kinship to end, either through the comments section of PUB's Facebook page or by emailing pub_fow@pub.gov.sg by 30 June 2019 with the subject title ‘Story Idea for Kinship’.

The workshop for the winners will be held on Jul 8.

“We did not expect such overwhelming response from the public towards Kinship… The strong reception also spurred us to think of ways to engage the public in co-creating a closure for the brothers. Given how passionate people are about the film, we are very excited to see what the public will come up with”, said Mrs Cindy Keng, Director of 3P Network, PUB.