Puzzled by 'Westworld'? Join the club

Baffled by some of the plot lines in sci-fi television series "Westworld"? Turns out the cast are, too.

"Westworld," about an amusement park where people pay to be immersed in a Wild West experience, returns on April 22 for its second season on cable channel HBO after a first season marked by numerous twists and changing time lines.

The "Westworld" residents are not human but are lifelike synthetic creatures. When their programming went awry in the first season, they started remembering their treatment by the visiting humans and rose up against their creators.

Jeffrey Wright, whose character Bernard Lowe is head of the Westworld Programming Division, warned that plots get more complicated in the second season.

"This season was much more complex than the first in terms of being able to understand the narratives and the various through-lines and storylines. There was a lot of math, a lot of math that you have to solve when you're doing this, but it's part of the fun," Wright told Reuters Television at the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Evan Rachel Wood, who plays rancher's daughter Dolores Abernathy and four other characters, said the show seemed tailor-made for her.

"I really love figuring things out and mysteries, and this show really is up my alley. I was a huge 'Lost' fan," Wood said.

"I'm still figuring out the show as it's going along because we don't get to know what happens."

Leonardo Nam, who plays technician Felix Lutz, added: "This one, every script, I was like 'What's going on? Are you kidding me?' Amazing."

(Reporting by Rollo Ross, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)