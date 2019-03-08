Queen Elizabeth shares her first Instagram post (using an iPad)

The monarch posted an image of 1843 Charles Babbage letter to Prince Albert.

Queen Elizabeth has made royal history in countless ways over her 67 years of rule, and now she adds signing off on an Instagram post to her long list of firsts.

The 92-year-old monarch published her first post on Instagram on Thursday (Mar 7) during a visit to London's Science Museum, 43 years after she sent her first email.

Rather than sharing a selfie, however, she maintained her royal decorum by sharing a letter sent by 19th century mathematician and computer pioneer Charles Babbage in 1843 to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert.

"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she wrote in the post on the official @TheRoyalFamily account, using a touch screen iPad at the museum to send the message.





" I had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors," she added.

She signed the post "Elizabeth R."

With over two thousand prior posts, the Royal Family Instagram account reaches 4.7 million followers around the world.





After the Queen’s post, the account also shared two videos, one of the Queen signing off the message on an iPad and another of the Royal Family’s history with technology, including Queen Victoria trying a telephone in 1878, a televised Christmas broadcast in 1957, Queen Elizabeth launching the Royal Family’s webpage in 1997 and the YouTube livestream of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.