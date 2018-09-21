No sleep, no problem: Eager anticipation for the new iPhones builds ahead of launch

SINGAPORE: He got by on a mere three hours of sleep last night, but it was more due to the excitement of getting his hands on the new iPhone XS rather than sleeping on the cold hard floor which kept 31-year-old Eric Japri awake.

When Channel NewsAsia visited early on Friday (Sep 21) morning, the crowd waiting in line had swelled to more than 800, just an hour before the launch of the eagerly anticipated iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.



Crowd’s up and ready to go at the #Apple store. One hour more for the doors to open! #iPhoneXS pic.twitter.com/vm20cNFsNm — Matthew Mohan (@MatthewMohanCNA) September 20, 2018

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

Almost everyone in line was awake, some counting out wads of cash while others were busy on their phones.

More than 800 people were in the queue outside the Apple store at Orchard Road. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Mr Japri, who has been in the queue since 10pm, flew in from Jakarta to queue for the iPhones.

“It was cold last night and I only got three hours of sleep - but that was because I was too excited for today,” he said.

“I have been using other phones for the past two years other than the iPhone, so this will be a good new experience for me.”



The crowd outside the Apple store at Orchard Road hours before the launch of new iPhones on Sep 21, 2018. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Those further ahead in line have had to brave the heavy rain as well, with a thunderstorm engulfing Orchard Road on Thursday evening.

Many were seen taking shelter towards the front of the building, huddled under blankets and umbrellas.



“I hope it’s worth it - I believe it is,” added Mr Japri with a laugh.





And they're off: Those first in the queue rush into the Apple store when it opened at 8am. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Customers paying for their new iPhones – with cold, hard cash. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Le Van Thang, 20, was first in line, having been in the queue since 7am on Thursday.

“I’m so happy to get the iPhones. I feel zero tiredness, now I have to rush to the airport and fly home to Vietnam,” he said.

First in line was 20-year-old Le Van Thang, who had been in the queue for more than 24 hours. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

The iPhone XS retails from S$1,649 and the iPhone XS Max from S$1,799.

