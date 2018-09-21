No sleep, no problem: Eager anticipation for the new iPhones builds ahead of launch
SINGAPORE: He got by on a mere three hours of sleep last night, but it was more due to the excitement of getting his hands on the new iPhone XS rather than sleeping on the cold hard floor which kept 31-year-old Eric Japri awake.
When Channel NewsAsia visited early on Friday (Sep 21) morning, the crowd waiting in line had swelled to more than 800, just an hour before the launch of the eagerly anticipated iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Almost everyone in line was awake, some counting out wads of cash while others were busy on their phones.
Mr Japri, who has been in the queue since 10pm, flew in from Jakarta to queue for the iPhones.
“It was cold last night and I only got three hours of sleep - but that was because I was too excited for today,” he said.
“I have been using other phones for the past two years other than the iPhone, so this will be a good new experience for me.”
Those further ahead in line have had to brave the heavy rain as well, with a thunderstorm engulfing Orchard Road on Thursday evening.
Many were seen taking shelter towards the front of the building, huddled under blankets and umbrellas.
“I hope it’s worth it - I believe it is,” added Mr Japri with a laugh.
Mr Le Van Thang, 20, was first in line, having been in the queue since 7am on Thursday.
“I’m so happy to get the iPhones. I feel zero tiredness, now I have to rush to the airport and fly home to Vietnam,” he said.
The iPhone XS retails from S$1,649 and the iPhone XS Max from S$1,799.