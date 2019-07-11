Raffles Hotel's old Jubilee Hall has now been transformed into an events ballroom 

The revitalised Raffles Arcade reopens after a 2-year renovation with new tenants like Burger & Lobster and co-working space The Great Room.

The iconic Jubilee Hall – Singapore’s go-to venue for plays and concerts in the 1990s – has been converted into a new ballroom that can seat 300 guests. It is now named Jubilee Ballroom, as a tribute to the original 1930s cinema at the same location, which was called Jubilee Theatre.

The ballroom – complimented with an air-conditioned pre-event foyer – is billed as an ideal venue for weddings and galas.

Raffles Hotel's Raffles Arcade. (Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

The 5199 sq ft ballroom space is just part of the newly renovated Raffles Arcade which was unveiled today (Jul 11).

The revitalised lifestyle arcade now boasts 21 tenants to date, including famed London brand Burger & Lobster’s flagship outlet in Southeast Asia; Butcher’s Block, a new steakhouse focusing on the world’s finest cuts of single source meats; and the much anticipated yi by celebrity masterchef Jereme Leung, who returns home to Singapore with this new contemporary Chinese cuisine restaurant.

Raffles Hotel's Raffles Boutique. (Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

It will also be home to the spanking new Raffles Spa, which will offer unique restorative treatments as well as a private area with its own treatment room and facilities for special celebrations. The spa is now officially open and accepting reservations.

Raffles Hotel's old Jubilee Hall, before the renovation. (Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

A new tenant to the arcade is the co-working space The Great Room, which takes up a total of 12 units.

“The Raffles Arcade has always been a place for gathering and recreation and this continues to remain true for the refreshed property," said Christian Westbeld, General Manager, Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Raffles Hotel's new Jubilee Ballroom. (Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

“Moving with the times, our modern retail vision takes shape with a marriage between tradition and modernity. A discerning edit of exclusive and exciting retail, dining and lifestyle concepts set against the hotel’s unmistakable architectural backdrop, the Raffles Arcade offers a distinctive experience that is unique to the Raffles Hotel Singapore alone.”

Following its restoration, Raffles Hotel Singapore will present over 2,500 sq m of event spaces that each have striking lighting elements and the latest audio-visual technology, to be relevant for today’s social galas and events.

Raffles Hotel Singapore's La Dame de Pic. (Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

All other event spaces will be refreshed, including the East India Room, Casuarina Suite as well as outdoor venues Palm Garden, The Lawn and Gazebo. The previous ballroom has been renamed Palm Ballroom as a nod to the Travellers Palm, the emblem of Raffles.