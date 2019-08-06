Mandopop singer Rainie Yang to perform in Singapore in November

She’s coming to town as part of her Youth Lies Within tour with a one-night show at The Star Theatre.

Rainie Yang will be performing in Singapore as part of her Youth Lies Within tour. She will take to the stage at The Star Theatre on Saturday, Nov 9. The Mandopop singer was last here in Jan 2013 for her Love Voyage Tour.

Her current tour is named after her 2017 single and revolves around the theme of youth. Yang started her career early, at the age of 16, as part of the Taiwanese girl group 4 In Love. They disbanded in 2002 but Yang went on to pursue acting, hosting and singing.

Now 35, she has released 10 albums and has an extensive catalogue to choose from, including hits such as Traces Of Time In Love and Take Me Away.

Tickets for her show are priced between $108 and $198 and will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug 14, from 10am on apactix.com, Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and all Singpost outlets. Pre-sale for Live Nation members will start on Aug 13 at 10am.

Yang recently got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, singer-songwriter Li Ronghao. Li is also slated to perform in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for his If I Were Young world tour on Oct 19.