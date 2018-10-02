Rapper Cardi B charged in connection with assault in New York

Rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York City police on Monday after an assault complaint claimed she was involved in a fight at a strip club in August, according to authorities and media reports.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, was allegedly involved in an incident at the Angels NYC strip club in the borough of Queens, according to police spokesman Martin Brown, who said the investigation was continuing.

Jeff Kern, a representative for the 25-year-old rapper, said she was not arrested and received a court summons charging "misdemeanours only."

"We're aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night," Kern told reporters on Monday. "We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously."

The New York Post reported that police were investigating Cardi B, who was nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, in connection with an attack on two bartenders at the club because of allegations they had sex with Cardi B's husband, Offset of the Migos rap group.

The bartenders claimed someone from Cardi B's entourage threw bottles and chairs at them, causing injuries, the newspaper reported. They have sued the rapper for damages.

The women's attorney, Joseph Tacopina, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cardi B was seen entering a police precinct shortly after 9.30am (9.30pm SGT) on Monday, according to local media. Her bodyguards shielded her with black umbrellas.

Cardi B and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj made headlines in September after the two got into a fight that was captured on video and shared on social media during a New York Fashion Week party, continuing an ongoing feud.

