Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer music prize for 'DAMN.'

LOS ANGELES: California rapper Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music on Monday for his album "DAMN.," organizers announced.

Lamar, 30, is the first rapper to win the prestigious award. The Pulitzer follows the five Grammy awards won by Lamar in January for the album.

Previous Pulitzer music winners include jazz musicians Wynton Marsalis and Ornette Coleman.

