Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26 after long substance struggle

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Mac Miller, who found fame early with his raucous, retro hip-hop but struggled with substance abuse and a painfully public breakup with pop star Ariana Grande, died Friday (Sep 7), officials said. He was 26.

The artist, who just a month ago released his fifth album whose new maturity and introspection won him once-elusive critical acclaim, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home by emergency personnel who pronounced him dead, the coroner's office said.

His family confirmed his death in a statement, calling the rapper born as Malcolm McCormick "a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans".

Neither side revealed his cause of death, but the celebrity news site TMZ, which first reported the death, cited unnamed sources as saying he had overdosed on drugs.

Miller's death comes several months after he ended a high-profile, two-year relationship with pop superstar Grande, who was often seen as the inspiration for his songs.

In May, shortly after their breakup, Miller crashed his car and was charged with driving under the influence. He was scheduled to appear in court next week, said Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Grande at the time wrote on social media that she had long tried to help Miller become sober but described their relationship as "toxic" and said, "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be".

Grande, who quickly became engaged to comedian Pete Davidson after splitting with Miller, did not immediately comment on the rapper's death but blocked comments on her Instagram page after a slew of critical remarks.

OPEN ABOUT STRUGGLES

Miller has been open about his trouble with substance abuse including an addiction to powerful cough syrup - known on the street as purple drank.

He addressed both his drug use and his fragile emotional state on his latest album, Swimming, and said he was improving.

He told Rolling Stone when the album came out: "Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No."

In an interview published just days before his death, Miller told New York magazine he was trying to tame his negative emotions.

"I don't want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days," he said.

Miller first gained a following at age 18 with his mixtape K.I.D.S. in 2010. His best known songs include Loud, Smile Back, and a collaboration with Grande called The Way.

He was scheduled to launch a US tour next month, and had tweeted about it on Thursday.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa, who like Miller grew up in Pittsburgh and was close to him, tweeted on Friday: "Praying for Mac's family and that he rest easy."

Miller's most commercially successful album was his 2011 Blue Side Park which topped the charts. This year, his release Swimming hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 list of top albums.

Vulture magazine profiled Miller in an article that appeared online on Thursday. It detailed his perfectionism and work ethic.

"Most rap careers open big and crumble over time, but this one is a long game," Craig Jenkins, the author of the profile, wrote in the piece.