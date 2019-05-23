Hari Raya blooms: How to pick the best flowers to stay on trend

Whether you love fresh florals, or prefer them dried and preserved, there is no denying that flowers can beautify a space in a snap. CNA Lifestyle speaks to four popular floral design companies to find out the blooms you need to have this festive season, and get tips on how to choose the right arrangements for your home.

THE HUMID HOUSE

Founded in 2017, The Humid House caters to everyday customers who crave “non-conformist” creations. Creative director, John Lim, shares that the company also takes pride in using tropical or subtropical ingredients in their creation, allowing them to convey a sense of place. Prices range from S$120 for a small arrangement in a vase to S$360, depending on the scale and size. Centrepieces, on the other hand, start at S$180. Orders should be made at least two days in advance, and can be placed through their website, humidhouse.com.

What are the trending flowers this season?

Anthuriums are almost always in season and we are seeing them pop up a lot on platforms like Instagram. Dyed flowers are creating quite a scene right now. Florists are devouring dyed peonies, irises, tulips, orchids and carnations in the craziest colours.

Dyed tulips from The Humid House. (Photo: The Humid House)

How should one choose floral arrangements for the house? Any tips on how to pick the right arrangements?

Of primary importance is scale and proportion of the arrangement to everything else in the space. When ordering an arrangement, send your florist an image of where you plan on placing the arrangement. That way, the arrangement can be customised to suit the proportions of the surface it is sitting on, and the space that it is in.

The arrangement should be customised to suit the surface it's sitting on. (Photo: The Humid House)

How should you maintain your flowers so that they’ll last longer?

Change out the water daily and snip the stems by 2cm diagonally every two days to prolong the life of flowers.



What are great flower alternatives for the home?

At THH we love our vessels and have a collection of our own that we loan to clients. They come in all sorts of colours and materials – ceramic, metal, glass and even wood. As objects, they are beautiful enough that they may not even need flowers!

From Humid House’s collection, can you recommend a few that will fit a contemporary home?

For something dependably festive, our BIRD arrangement is popular for precisely that splash of colour. We aren’t shy of colour in our HOUSE arrangements as well!

The HOUSE arrangement from The Humid House. (Photo: The Humid House)

ASK A FRENCH

This lifestyle concept brand, founded in 2016, takes its inspiration from the beauty of wild nature and classic still life paintings. “Flowers came into my life without notice, and my interest in nature grew stronger in 2015 when I arrived in Singapore,” said founder, Singapore-based French florist Aude Giraud. “The lush greenery stimulated it, my passion for all things floral blossomed here in the Lion City”. Prices for her floral arrangements range from S$68 for a small bouquet to S$350 for centrepieces, and orders can be placed online at askafrenchflowers.com.

Peonies from Ask A French. (Photo: Ask A French)

What are the trending flowers this season?

The peony is the star of the spring season. To me it is the ‘Marilyn Monroe’ of flowers. Glamorous, sexy, generous, dreamy. Hydrangea, on the other hand, is the star of the summer, and is one of my favourite flowers as well. I love that they are chubby and colourful, and they are cosy for the home.

What sort of floral arrangements are trendy at the moment?

Free style, or garden style arrangements, that follow the natural movement of the flowers and the leaves are quite popular these days. The idea is to have the arrangement reflect as much as possible how they would look in nature.

A colourful bouquet from Ask A French. (Photo: Ask A French)

How should one choose floral arrangements for the house?

In my workshops, I teach that creating a floral arrangement is like creating a painting. You need to know where you are going to place it in order for it to match the space. If you want it to blend with your space, choose colours that are analogous. For example, orange and red are close to each other. If you want the arrangement to create contrast, choose colours that are complementary on the colour wheel, like yellow and purple for example.

I also like to mix a lot of textures. The more types of flowers in the mix, the merrier.

Hydrangeas in a vase from Ask A French. (Photo: Ask A French)

From Ask A French’s collection of beautiful florals, can you recommend a few that will fit a contemporary home?

I would go for something very colourful, festive, with hydrangeas and peonies. Or something pastel and tender, to give the idea of the sweetness of family reunions and gatherings.

FLORAL MAGIC

In the 19 years that Floral Magic has been creating floral arrangements, the company has honed a fresh, moving and organic aesthetic, always taking cues from nature. What they do best is to translate these values in everyday arrangements, and dramatically transform venues for weddings or events with lush floral and botanical styling. Prices range from S$135 for a small table centrepiece to S$600 for a large entrance piece. While they have a large selection of bouquets to choose from on their online store, they also take customised orders via email.

What are the trending flowers this season?

Peonies, and flowers with graphic shapes like cymbidium orchids (super lasting!), phalaenopsis orchids, anthuriums, and bird of paradise. We’ve also been seeing a lot of dyed materials coming in trend, especially in unusual colours like brown or blue. Preserved and bleached materials are super trendy too.

How should one choose floral arrangements for the house?

It really is down to personal preference, but if you haven’t got a clue, a safe way to go is to consider the colours of your home. If your home is largely monochromatic, it is easy to introduce colours in flowers to create a visually arresting point. If your home already has lots of colours and textures, try something like an all yellow, or all pink arrangement so that it stands out better among the other decorative items. For interiors with warmer tones, try a coral or peach with orange or red undertones. If your home has cooler tones, go for blue hues.

For interiors with warmer tones, try a coral or peach with orange or red undertones. (Photo: Floral Magic)

How should you maintain your flowers so that they’ll last longer?

Orchids, chrysanthemums and tropical cuts like heliconia, ginger, etc, thrive in our local heat and humidity – they can do anything from a full week to two. If you’re after flowers from other climes such as roses, eustomas, hydrangeas – then don’t expect them to last as long as they’ve already had a long journey from being cut at the grower’s to reaching our local market. On the whole, it is important to keep the vase clean by scrubbing down the vase and refilling it with clean water daily.

It's important to keep the vase clean so your flowers will last. (Photo: Floral Magic)

What are great flower alternatives for the home?

Potted plants are a great way to introduce freshness and life into your home décor. They are not as high maintenance as floral arrangements which require daily care, and are satisfying to watch.

From Floral Magic’s collection, can you recommend a few that will fit a contemporary home?

Our monochrome series is simple in colour, yet impactful.

Floral Magic's monochrome series. (Photo: Floral Magic)

THE FLORAL ATELIER

Founded in 2015 by Lelian Chew, The Floral Atelier has established itself as one of the leading floral companies that not only provides luxury floral arrangements for the homes or as gifts, but also has a long history of working with ultra high-net worth clients as well as renowned brands like Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta. Prices range from S$85 for a simple vase arrangement to S$250 for the Crystal Cube arrangement from the Eternity Collection. Orders can be made online at www.thefloralatelier.co.

What are the trending flowers this season?

At the moment, peonies are in season but not for long. For centuries, these flowers have been inspirational to great artists and florists alike. These are naturally beautiful, exquisitely luscious and smell divine.

How should one choose floral arrangements for the house?

We believe flowers are a necessary indulgence for the home. Decide the mood you want to create – soft and feminine, lushness and vibrancy, classic modernity, or if you would like to create something organic and textural.

If the interior of your home has more colours and patterns, we would recommend going for modern block-colour arrangements. These make a great statement centrepiece and may be arranged with one floral type or in a mixed medley of flowers in one colour.

How should you maintain your flowers so that they’ll last longer?

Many people forget to keep their flowers hydrated, and this is one of the fastest ways to damage your arrangement. We also recommend displaying your arrangement in a cool room away from bright sunlight or direct heat. Add a little teacup of water daily or as needed to keep them fresh. Remove wilted petals or leaves to prevent unwanted bacteria growth especially if they’ve fallen into the water.

For vase arrangements, keep the water clean and fresh by changing them every day if possible. Often people tend to use the same water for the life of their flower bouquet. By making the extra effort to maintain clean and fresh water, your flowers will thrive better.



Which is better for the home: fresh, dried or treated flowers?

Anyone who loves flowers knows that nothing can ever compete with the beauty and scent of fresh flowers. With fresh florals, a lot more care and maintenance is required to keep them beautiful for as long as possible, and even then, they will eventually wilt.



From Floral Atelier’s collection of beautiful florals, can you recommend a few that will fit a contemporary home?

We are launching a full Luxe Marble Vase collection with a stylish modern arrangement of tulips and peonies later this month. These vases are made from the finest Italian marble and can be repurposed again and again.