Recording Academy slams leak of winners as fake, threatens legal action

The leak named Lady Gaga, Cardi B and H.E.R. among the winners for the upcoming music awards.

The Recording Academy on Tuesday (Jan 29) declared a tweet circulating that allegedly leaked some of the 2019 Grammy winners as fake.

The tweet's attached video shows an alleged winners' list from the Recording Academy's website. The Twitter user, @everyday4you, also claims to have seen a longer list of winners from a supposed hack of the site.

The Grammy has leaked data on the winners of the 2019 award on January 20, 2019 on the official website. This is not a fake or a joke. Pay attention to this @billboard @PopCrave @PerezHilton @musicnewsfact @chartdata @gagamonster96 @billboardcharts RT #Grammy pic.twitter.com/01PfgFLMTO — everyday4you (@everyday4you) January 29, 2019

"There is no legitimacy to this," a Recording Academy spokesperson told Billboard.

"Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by (accounting firm) Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

The Academy also told Billboard it is reaching out to its legal team about potential legal action.

What remains to be seen, however, is if the leak matches the winners on music’s biggest night.

Though unsubstantiated, the leak named Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow as the Song of the Year and Cardi B’s collab with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, I Like It, Record of the Year.

Here’s where it gets rocky, however. Album of the Year will allegedly go to the debut compilation effort from American singer H.E.R., and Chloe x Halle will beat out Dua Lipa for Best New Artist.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation was also named Best Pop Vocal Album over the eponymous albums of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The official winners will be announced at the 61st annual Grammy Awards happening Feb 11, Singapore time.