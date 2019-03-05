Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cardi B, Swedish House Mafia to play at Singapore F1 2019

They join Muse, Fatboy Slim, Toots and the Maytals, who were announced last year. Meanwhile, British celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal makes his debut at the Singapore Formula 1 Paddock Club.

Alternative rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers, rapper Cardi B and reunited house music trio Swedish House Mafia join the list of performers at this year’s Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place in September.

Cardi B performs Finesse at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Show in New York, US, Jan 28, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

The house music trio Swedish House Mafia disbanded after their set at Ultra Miami in March 2013 but reunited with a surprise closing set at the 20th Anniversary of the electronic music festival last March.

Other acts include Hans Zimmer, DJ Lizzy, Gym And Swim, J S Ondara, Jupiter & Okwess, Larkin Poe, along with local acts Ffion and Glen Wee.

This year's event will also see the culinary debut by British celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal at the Singapore Formula 1 Paddock Club.

Other culinary offerings include NOBU at The Boardwalk, Rockpool by Neil Perry, COMO Cuisine in Partnership with Culina, Tarte by Cheryl Koh and Stockton Bar by Maximal Concepts.

This year marks the twelfth run of the Formula 1 night race and concert weekend, unique to the Singapore Grand Prix. This year’s edition will take place from Sept 20 to 22.



This year’s race will also feature the Formula 1 debut of British driver and reigning Formula 2 champion George Russell. The 21-year-old will be racing for the Williams team alongside Robert Kubica.

Last year's race was attended by a total of 260,400 people, second only to the inaugural night race, which welcomed 300,000 fans back in 2008. The Padang stage saw performances by Jay Chou, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Dua Lipa and Martin Garrix.



General tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 start from S$98 for a single-day ticket and S$268 for a three-day ticket.