Reebok Les Mills Live event to be held in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The exercise-to-music fitness event Reebok Les Mills Live will be held in Singapore for the first time on Apr 7 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The event will be part of actiFit Asia, a fitness expo held in Singapore from Apr 6-8.

Co-organised by Mediacorp, the Les Mills event features a full-day line-up of programmes including bodypump, bodybalance and bodycombat.

The workouts will be conducted by les mills programme directors Rachael Newsham, Gandalf Archer Mills, Diana Archer Mills and Kylie Gates.

Tickets for the event are available from S$45 to S$220 at the actiFit Asia website. Interested participants can choose from a variety of bundles that will allow them access to the classes.

Les Mills enthusiasts can also opt for the VIP passes, which include full-day all access and the chance to meet and greet the programme presenters.



