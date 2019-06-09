Remember Usher? The 40-year-old singer just got a huge head and neck tattoo

The You Make Me Wanna... R&B singer spent three presumably uncomfortable hours under the needle for the travel-themed ink.

Usher is now the proud owner of a tattoo that almost covers the entire back of his head and extends down his neck.



According to the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dillon Forte, who did the ink job, the new tat is inspired by “Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow their travelers to find their way across vast distances”, he wrote on Instagram on Friday (Jun 7).



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tattoo was done last weekend over three hours at Sri Yantra Tattoo Studio in LA’s Venice area, and the 40-year-old R&B singer had met Forte through Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband Brian Hallisay, according to TMZ.



The travel theme might have spoken to the newly single Usher, whose second wife Grace Miguel filed for divorce last year. The split was reported to be caused by allegations from multiple women that the Yeah! singer had given them herpes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The new tatt may also be a celebration of new beginnings, specifically a sequel to his 2004 album Confessions, which Usher has been teasing about dropping since March. On Instagram, he had posted a picture of him sitting next to a whiteboard with the words “Confessions 2” and captioned it, “Dis what yall want…”.

