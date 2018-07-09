Rendang Beef and Hainanese Tendergrill Chicken burgers back at Burger King

The popular favourites are available for a limited time only starting Jul 17.

SINGAPORE: Burger King is bringing back two old favourites: The Double Rendang Beef burger and the Hainanese Tendergrill Chicken burger.

Inspired by popular Singapore dishes, the burgers are available for a limited time only starting Jul 17, in celebration of National Day.

The Double Rendang Beef burger is built with two flame-grilled beef patties, signature rendang sauce and fresh onions.

If beef isn’t your preferred meat, you can also opt for chicken by ordering the Rendang Chicken Tendergrill.

If you’re craving the piquant flavours of chicken rice instead, go for the Hainanese Tendergrill Chicken burger, featuring a flame-grilled chicken thigh patty with ginger sauce, garlic chilli and lettuce.

The Double Rendang Beef burger value meal and Hainanese Tendergrill Chicken burger value meal start from S$7.95 each and include a medium pack of thick-cut salted French fries and a small Coca Cola Zero.

