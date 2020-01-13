RWS closing Crane Dance, Maritime Experiential Museum on Mar 2

Resorts World Sentosa will have special deals and events for visitors who want to visit these attractions before they close.

The Crane Dance and Maritime Experiential Museum by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will close their doors on Mar 2 as part of RWS 2.0, a redevelopment and makeover effort.

The Crane Dance attraction will bow out in favour of a redeveloped waterfront promenade, while an expansion of the S.E.A. Aquarium will replace the Maritime Experiential Museum’s exhibits to become a much larger aquarium, which will be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Singapore Oceanarium will showcase a blend of specially-curated marine life and exhibits of prehistoric marine life and deep sea creatures.



The Maritime Experiential Museum at RWS will open for the last time on Mar 1. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

Mar 1 will be the final day of operations for both attractions and until then, the Crane Dance will continue to host its daily 10-minute performance at 8pm, which visitors can catch for free at the RWS waterfront.

The ten-storey-high animatronics of two cranes are among the world’s largest, featuring LED displays, light and water effects, pyrotechnics and its own original score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attraction will serve as a special highlight at this year’s Let’s Go Jalan Jalan, a food and music festival to be held from Feb 13 to Feb 16. Part of the festival is a farewell event hosted by local celebrity Irene Ang on Feb 15, featuring street performers and over 100 food and drinks stalls. Admission to the festival is free.

From Feb 13 until its closure on Mar 1, RWS will be giving complimentary tickets to the Maritime Experiential Museum when visitors purchase admission to the S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark or Universal Studios Singapore. The museum features a wide range of exhibits, shipwreck artefacts and life-sized ship replicas.

