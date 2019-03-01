Reunited Jonas Brothers dropping new single 'Sucker' today

The new single comes six years after their abrupt breakup in 2013.

The Jonas Brothers are officially returning with a new single dropping today (Mar 1). The new single, Sucker, has been teased by the band with a short video on Twitter, featuring a frantic beat over whistles and plucked bass.







The reunion comes six years after their abrupt breakup in October 2013, days after the trio cancelled their tour and deleted their Twitter account. citing a "deep rift within the band" over "creative differences". The split also shelved a planned album, the fifth studio album V.

Since then, youngest member Nick Jonas has achieved considerable chart success with his albums – Nick Jonas, its re-release and Last Year Was Complicated – which together spawned the popular singles Chains, Jealous and Close. He also married actress Priyanka Chopra in an elaborate wedding last December.

Middle child Joe Jonas fronted pop-rock band DNCE, together with a few former touring partners of the Jonas Brothers. The band climbed to No 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with their 2015 hit song Cake By The Ocean.

Eldest brother Kevin Jonas founded the real-estate development company JonasWerner, and became the co-CEO of The Blu Market company, which deals with communications and plans for social media influencers.

Since their debut in 2005, the band have sold over 17 million albums worldwide with four studio releases.

In support of the new single, the Jonas Brothers will appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden every night from Mar 5 to Mar 8 (Singapore time)