Why Richard Quinn is the future of fashion – and how he got the Queen to look at S&M masks

An in-depth look at the past, present and future of this one-of-a-kind breakout star of British fashion.

It was the show this February that caused hysteria within the fashion industry. A then-little-known designer by the name of Richard Quinn became the talk of London Fashion Week (LFW) because a VVVIP showed up at his show.

That VVVIP was Queen Elizabeth II. Attendees could hardly believe their eyes.

Quinn, who had been told just three days before the show and had not been allowed to breathe a word about Her Majesty’s appearance even to his own family, kept the secret beautifully, although he did seat his father and mother right across the runway from the Crown.



The photograph that ruled LFW was the Queen sitting next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour (who, last year, was made a Dame by Her Majesty), smiling at what she was seeing on the catwalk. The collection was unapologetically bold: Crazy tapestries of clashing prints, uneven hems, tent-like dresses, florals mixed with polka-dots, luminous foil backdrops serving up blooms of every shape, size and shade.

Quinn even wrapped his models’ faces in printed fabric – a look he introduced in his MA graduate show – the effect being that of S&M gimp masks with tiny slits for the models to breathe through.

Well, the Queen seemed to like it.

(Photo: Yui Mok / Pool / AFP)

HOW IT ALL HAPPENED

The British Fashion Council (BFC), helmed by Caroline Rush selected Richard Quinn to be the first-ever recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – a decision heartily supported by Sarah Mower, chief critic at US Vogue and BFC’s ambassador for Emerging Talent as well as chair of the NEWGEN initiative to create opportunities for new British design talent.

Quinn was one of seven designers in that programme. Working with Angela Kelly, PA to the Queen, Rush and Mower orchestrated a glorious highlight to this new award.

According to The Daily Mail’s gossip column, Wintour had been roped in secretly to be the Queen’s front row companion, along with Rush. This caused a great stir, as she had said nothing to her British Vogue colleague Edward Enninful, nor to Vogue’s international editor Suzy Menkes, both of whom had flown off to Milan Fashion Week before Quinn’s show, the finale of LFW. Enninful reportedly cried upon finding out.

(Photo: Yui Mok / Pool / AFP)

After his show, which included a scarf-filled “Balmoral” section as a tribute to the Queen, an announcement was made that a special presentation was about to happen. Her Majesty presented the award to Quinn with these words: "As a tribute to the industry, and my legacy to all those who have contributed to British fashion, I would like to present this award for new, young talent. I would like to thank the British Fashion Council for selecting the first winner: Richard Quinn.”

NOT YOUR AVERAGE DESIGNER



(Photo: Richard Quinn)

Since Quinn’s spectacular entry into the upper echelons of international fashion, he has quickly become many celebrities’ "must-wear designer". Most notably, Amal Clooney –introduced to Quinn by Wintour – won the young designer acclaim Stateside when she posed at the Met Gala this year in his now-iconic pantsuit-with-a-huge-skirt, bedecked in his signature floral prints.

Other trendsetters early on the Quinn train include Lady Gaga, who had him design the outfits for the Born This Way segment of her Joanne World Tour, British fashion model Adwoa Aboah and actress Thandie Newton.

So, who is Richard Quinn? Raised in South London to Irish parents – father Patrick is the owner of a scaffolding company and mother Eileen was a former director in healthcare – Quinn was the kind of kid who was always drawing and creating. Fashion was “kind of a natural thing to do", he said. "I was always encouraged to do whatever we wanted.”

His early fashion influences were his three sisters who did Irish dancing, he told Irish newspaper The Independent. "It’s quite interesting to see the colours that I’m drawn to now and they are very like Irish dancing dress colours, even with the purples and pinks."

Quinn studied at the prestigious design school Central Saint Martins. His 2014 BA show at the school showcasing Cruella deVille-style dresses made from two contrasting styles and prints so impressed Stella McCartney that she sponsored his MA studies.

His MA collection in 2016 introduced the current look that has won Quinn the world’s attention: 50s-style Doris Day dresses in madly contrasting prints – florals against houndstooth, for example – on models wearing gimp masks.

(Photo: Richard Quinn)

This collection, which featured his cheeky take on Liberty of London’s Carline print, brought him to the attention of the famed print house, which not only offered up five more classic Liberty prints for him to play with, but also collaborated with him in an accessories collection for Spring / Summer 2018.

The 28-year-old Irish Catholic interned at Dior and Savile Row, which influenced his love for sharp, big shoulders and impeccable tailoring. The effect, as cult website 1Granary described, is “cracked couture”. He cites as influences, JW Anderson and Christopher Kane, who maintained the element of surprise season after season, alongside Thierry Mugler’s over-the-top silhouettes. In 2017, Quinn won the coveted H&M Design award, and created a collection for the juggernaut of accessible fashion.

What the media finds so fascinating about Quinn is his utter disregard for the trappings of the fashion world. His showroom, under a railway arch, in Peckham, South London, is six arches from his father’s company and nowhere near East London favoured by the fashion set, where the city’s Fashioning Poplar project houses emerging talent.

(Photo: Yui Mok / Pool / AFP)

Quinn used his £45,000 (S$80,352) prize money from the H&M award to invest in the space and his equipment. He is supported by Epson, and together they push the envelope on textile printing, producing whole items, such as the helmets for his F/W 2018 show that amused the Queen so much, and then sealing the print with a clear film to create a three-dimensional look. The technology makes his creations unusually sustainable as the unique designs can be printed onto textile with zero wastage.

“I wanted a space where I could create my collections all under one roof in a sustainable way, and help other designers do the same,” he told Vogue UK. The fashion industry is not known for designer-to-designer collaborations, but Quinn offers just that to other designers, such as fellow CSM graduate Mimi Wade and Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey of Loverboy, with his all-access print studio (yes, it’s open even to students).

As with any young designer that suddenly breaks the hallowed eggshell that cocoons the fashion world, Quinn has found himself beset with offers from big houses. But after several encounters, he told South China Morning Post that “there’s no f***ing way that I’ll join a big house as creative director. They flew me 10 to 15 times everywhere for meetings that could have been done in an email, about nothing.”

Instead, he’s has been content launching a capsule collection of 12 pieces (featuring his bold prints and voluminous silhouettes) for Debenhams in May, which cost between £65 (S$116) and £129 (S$230), as well as working on bedding linen for Matchesfashion.com, and a second accessories line for Liberty.

For now, the unassuming young man who wore jeans, a T-shirt and a cap to receive his award from the Queen – reminiscent of a young Alexander McQueen, actually – is quite happy to continue his work at his studio, assisted, reportedly, by just two staff members.