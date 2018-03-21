Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch heading to Singapore for Avengers: Infinity War

Fans will be able to catch their favourite Marvel superheroes at Marina Bay Sands on Apr 16.

SINGAPORE: Marvel’s biggest superheroes are once again descending upon Singapore shores on Apr 16. And this time it’s the biggest star of them all - Iron Man Robert Downey Jr - leading the charge.

He will be here for a red carpet publicity event at Marina Bay Sands for Avengers: Infinity War, which will be released in Singapore on Apr 25.

Also coming to Singapore is Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch, whose mind-bending cerebral superhero Doctor Strange will be making his Avengers debut.

Actress Karen Gillan, who plays blue-skinned, cyborg assassin Nebula - sister of Zoe Saldana's character Gamora in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies - and Infinity War co-director Joe Russo will also be in attendance.

Robert Downey Jr tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo from Avengers: Infinity War — featuring a few of his superhero friends Benedict Cumberbatch (left), Mark Ruffalo (second from right) and Benedict Wong (right) all posing together in costume during a break from filming. (Photo: Robert Downey Jr/Twitter)

Similar to other Hollywood blockbuster red carpet events held in Singapore, fans will get the chance of a selfie or an autograph with the film’s stars. The event is open to the public with no fee.

Anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War is building as the latest instalment in the franchise brings together the heroes of just about every movie Marvel has released to date.

With 80 characters reportedly making their way onto the silver screen for the 19th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and third official Avengers team up, there are high hopes for what the Russo Brothers can deliver.

More details of the red carpet event will be revealed on Apr 2 at noon, at http://www.marinabaysands.com/avengers/.

