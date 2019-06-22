Beyond Batman: Robert Pattinson should play James Bond, says Danny Boyle

Last month, it was all about Robert Pattinson playing Batman. This time, the Twilight star’s name came up again when it came to stepping into the shoes of another iconic movie character: James Bond.

In an interview with Guardian, director Danny Boyle suggested Pattinson would be the perfect 007 candidate after watching him in the science-fiction movie High Life.

“It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking, Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond,” said Boyle, who has a new Beatles-inspired movie out titled Yesterday. He was also supposed to supposed to direct the upcoming Bond 25 flick before dropping out last year, citing creative differences.

When asked if the 33-year-old actor was too young for the role, the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director replied: “No, no. He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Connery was in his early 30s when he first took on the role in the movie Dr No in 1962. Since then, the secret agent has been played by the like of David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, currently, Daniel Craig.