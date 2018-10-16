Royal sister-in-law Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to her first child, a boy.

Middleton, 35, first came to public attention when she acted as maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

A spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were "thrilled" for Pippa and her husband.

Middleton married financier James Matthews last year.

(Source: Reuters)