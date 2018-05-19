Celebrity fashion at the royal wedding: The Clooneys vs The Beckhams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been the main players at the wedding, but there was plenty more to look at with the day's A-List guest list.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: What happens when Prince Harry, a British royal with a reputation for loving a good party, marries Meghan Markle, an actress from Hollywood, on the world stage?

Advertisement

We get one of the most celebrity-filled royal weddings ever – one that was practically made for social media fawning (along with her elegant gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy).

Meghan Markle's friend US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. (Photo: AFP/Odd Anderson)

Oprah Winfrey. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

British actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sure, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton were there – but their presence felt almost quaintly low-key familial compared to the rest of the A-List guest list: Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Elton John, the star of the upcoming Venom Tom Hardy, and Thor's Idris Elba, to name a few.



George Clooney and his wife, British lawyer Amal Clooney. (Photo: AFP/Odd Anderson)

Former England footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. (Photo: AFP/Chris Radburn)

British actor Tom Hardy (right) and his wife Charlotte Riley. (Photo: AFP/Chris Jackson)

At the front of the fashion pack was Amal Clooney, wearing a gorgeous, mustard-yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching wide-brimmed, veiled hat.



The British lawyer easily pipped the more expected fashion champ, Victoria Beckham, who wore an understated navy dress paired with peppy burnt-orange pumps and a dour disposition.

Markle’s former co-stars of the TV series Suits were also in attendance, as were Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, musicians James Blunt and Marcus Mumford, and funnyman James Corden.

Meghan Markle's friends, actresses Abigail Spencer (left) and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: AFP/Chris Jackson)

Meghan Markle's friend, actor Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Meghan Markle's friend, actress Sarah Rafferty. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Meghan Markle's friend, actor Patrick J. Adams, and wife Troian Bellisario. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Gina Torres. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt, and Sofia Wellesley. (Photo: AFP/Chris Radburn)

British musician Marcus Mumford and British actor Carey Mulligan. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

James Corden and Julia Carey. (Photo: AFP/Andrew Matthews)

Prince's Harry's friend, British singer Joss Stone (right). (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Kitty Spencer (right). (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Harry, 33, married the 36-year-old American actress in front of 600 guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor in a ceremony that was watched by millions around the world.