Celebrity fashion at the royal wedding: The Clooneys vs The Beckhams
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been the main players at the wedding, but there was plenty more to look at with the day's A-List guest list.
SINGAPORE: What happens when Prince Harry, a British royal with a reputation for loving a good party, marries Meghan Markle, an actress from Hollywood, on the world stage?
We get one of the most celebrity-filled royal weddings ever – one that was practically made for social media fawning (along with her elegant gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy).
Sure, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton were there – but their presence felt almost quaintly low-key familial compared to the rest of the A-List guest list: Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Elton John, the star of the upcoming Venom Tom Hardy, and Thor's Idris Elba, to name a few.
At the front of the fashion pack was Amal Clooney, wearing a gorgeous, mustard-yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching wide-brimmed, veiled hat.
The British lawyer easily pipped the more expected fashion champ, Victoria Beckham, who wore an understated navy dress paired with peppy burnt-orange pumps and a dour disposition.
Markle’s former co-stars of the TV series Suits were also in attendance, as were Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, musicians James Blunt and Marcus Mumford, and funnyman James Corden.
Harry, 33, married the 36-year-old American actress in front of 600 guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor in a ceremony that was watched by millions around the world.