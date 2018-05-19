Celebrity fashion at the royal wedding: The Clooneys vs The Beckhams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been the main players at the wedding, but there was plenty more to look at with the day's A-List guest list.

(Photos: AFP)
SINGAPORE: What happens when Prince Harry, a British royal with a reputation for loving a good party, marries Meghan Markle, an actress from Hollywood, on the world stage?

We get one of the most celebrity-filled royal weddings ever – one that was practically made for social media fawning (along with her elegant gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy).

Serena Williams 2 Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Meghan Markle's friend US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. (Photo: AFP/Odd Anderson)

Oprah Winfrey Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Oprah Winfrey. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Idris Elba Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
British actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Sure, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton were there – but their presence felt almost quaintly low-key familial compared to the rest of the A-List guest list: Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Elton John, the star of the upcoming Venom Tom Hardy, and Thor's Idris Elba, to name a few.

Amal George Clooney Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
George Clooney and his wife, British lawyer Amal Clooney. (Photo: AFP/Odd Anderson)

David Victoria Beckham 2 Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Former England footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. (Photo: AFP/Chris Radburn)

Tom Hardy Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
British actor Tom Hardy (right) and his wife Charlotte Riley. (Photo: AFP/Chris Jackson)

At the front of the fashion pack was Amal Clooney, wearing a gorgeous, mustard-yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching wide-brimmed, veiled hat.

The British lawyer easily pipped the more expected fashion champ, Victoria Beckham, who wore an understated navy dress paired with peppy burnt-orange pumps and a dour disposition.

Markle’s former co-stars of the TV series Suits were also in attendance, as were Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, musicians James Blunt and Marcus Mumford, and funnyman James Corden.

Priyanka Chopra Abigail Spencer Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Meghan Markle's friends, actresses Abigail Spencer (left) and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: AFP/Chris Jackson)

Gabriel Macht Royal Wedding Harry Meghan Suits cast fashion celebrity guest list
Meghan Markle's friend, actor Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Sarah Rafferty Royal Wedding Harry Meghan Suits cast fashion celebrity guest list
Meghan Markle's friend, actress Sarah Rafferty. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Patrick J Adams Royal Wedding Harry Meghan Suits cast fashion celebrity guest list
Meghan Markle's friend, actor Patrick J. Adams, and wife Troian Bellisario. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Gina Torres Royal Wedding Harry Meghan Suits cast fashion celebrity guest list
Gina Torres. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

James Blunt Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt, and Sofia Wellesley. (Photo: AFP/Chris Radburn)

Marcus Mumford Carey Mulligan Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
British musician Marcus Mumford and British actor Carey Mulligan. (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

James Corden Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
James Corden and Julia Carey. (Photo: AFP/Andrew Matthews)

Joss Stone Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Prince's Harry's friend, British singer Joss Stone (right). (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Kitty Spencer Royal Wedding Harry Meghan fashion celebrity guest list
Kitty Spencer (right). (Photo: AFP/Ian West)

Harry, 33, married the 36-year-old American actress in front of 600 guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor in a ceremony that was watched by millions around the world.

Source: CNA/pw

