Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘upcycle’ royal wedding flowers for a good cause
The St Joseph’s Hospice in London received a “very special delivery” on Sunday.
SINGAPORE: It always seems a waste when all those beautiful flowers at weddings are promptly thrown away afterwards – especially if you’re talking of an event on the scale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.
Thankfully, the eco-friendly newlyweds gave their blooms a few more days to brighten other people’s lives, by donating these to St. Joseph’s Hospice in London.
On Sunday, the hospice posted a message on Facebook about their “very special delivery”.
“Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture,” it said.
The flowers, which were arranged by floral designer Craddock and comprised sweet pea forget-me-nots, lily of the valley, jasmine, astrantia and myrtle, had caught people’s eyes during the event at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.
White flowers were also strewn about the chapel, a supposed tribute to the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana, who loved white roses.
But not all of the flowers went to the hospice. Markle’s personal bouquet was laid on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, which is supposedly a royal tradition that began with the late Queen Mother’s bridal bouquet.