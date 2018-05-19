Oprah Winfrey arrives at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

American media mogul Oprah Winfrey was among the first celebrity guests to arrive at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo: Ian West / POOL / AFP)
A host of stars are expected to attend the nuptials in the picturesque British town of Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth's grandson will marry the American actress.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

