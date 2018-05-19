Oprah Winfrey arrives at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
LONDON: American media mogul Oprah Winfrey was among the first celebrity guests to arrive at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.
A host of stars are expected to attend the nuptials in the picturesque British town of Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth's grandson will marry the American actress.
