RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour returning to Singapore in 2020

Season 11 favourites Yvie Oddly, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Plastique Tiara will join a cast of “intergalactic” drag queens led by judge Michelle Visage at the Star Theatre.

Start your engines. Rupaul’s Drag Race, the nine-time Emmy-winning reality TV competition, is hitting the road again – and this time, the cast of drag queens will be touring more of Asia.

The new Werq The World Tour will play the Star Theatre in Singapore on Feb 27, 2020, featuring past winners and contestants including Aquaria, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls and Violet Chachki, as well as favourites from Season 11, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and current reigning champion Yvie Oddly. Longtime judge Michelle Visage will join the performers on stage.

The show is rated R18.

When the official Drag Race show last came to town in February 2019 with some controversy, Singapore and Hong Kong were the only two Asian stops on the tour. The new production will expand its Asian leg to also include Taipei, Manila, Tokyo and Seoul.

Individual personalities from the popular TV show continue to perform in Singapore. “Comedy queens” Nina West and Thorgy Thor hit the Shine Auditorium on Oct 29, following in the high-heeled footsteps of Drag Race alumni Bianca Del Rio, Shangela, Alaska and Sasha Velour, among others.

With 11 seasons behind it, RuPual’s Drag Race has become a television sensation and is up for 11 Emmy Awards this year. A Thai spin-off was launched in 2018, a UK version premieres on Oct 3, and an Australian offshoot is currently in development.

Tickets for the Singapore stop of Werq The World Tour will be available for pre-sale on Aug 28 from 10am at www.apactix.com and www.VossEvents.com. General ticket sales will commence on Aug 30.