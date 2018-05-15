Ryan Reynolds makes star turns as singing unicorn on Korean TV

The Deadpool 2 actor is the gift that keeps on giving, this time belting out the theme from Annie to a panel of starstruck judges.

SINGAPORE: It's not every day that "the best villainous hero of Hollywood" shows up as a sparkly unicorn to surprise the judges of popular Korean singing contest King Of Masked Singer.

Then again, Deadpool isn't your everyday Superhero.







Showing up unannounced in a rainbow-trim cloak and a unicorn mask, Ryan Reynolds sang Tomorrow from the musical Annie to a polite audience. The star of Deadpool 2 was in Korea to promote the movie over two days and decided to swing by the TV show, which is essentially The Voice with contestants wearing elaborate costumes instead of singing to the judges’ turned backs.







When asked by the host if he was nervous during the performance, Reynolds quipped: "Yes, absolutely. I'm wearing an adult diaper".



The reveal at the end of his performance had the judges reeling with shock, who then whipped out their smartphones to snap pictures of Reynolds.



The judges of TV show King Of Masked Singer reacting to the surprise reveal. (Photo: YouTube)

"I didn't even tell my wife," he said when asked about his decision to turn up at the show. "I'm so sorry about that song."

Apparently, the Koreans weren't the only ones who got punked by an Annie-loving Reynolds.





Deadpool 2 opens in Singapore on May 31.