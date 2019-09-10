Hands-on with the redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold, launching in Singapore on Sep 18

Is it finally ready? CNA Lifestyle tested out the S$3,088 foldable smartphone and the new features it offers.

Looks like second time might just be the charm. Five months after it was recalled due to screen issues, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is back with a revised and redesigned version.

CNA Lifestyle got a hands-on look at the S$3,088 foldable smartphone and tested out all the new features it offers, including the world's first Multi-Active Window which can support three active apps simultaneously.





The foldable smartphone, which is already available in South Korea, will launch in Singapore on Sep 18. It’s priced at S$3,088 and available in Cosmos Black and Space Silver variants.



So what has changed? First, that protective layer, which some reviewers peeled off in April assuming it was a screen protector, has now been extended to cover the entire inside, going all the way to the bezel. Second, the hinge has been re-engineered. Now flushed to the display and upward from the screen to stretch out the protective film further when opened, it feels sturdy and more integrated with the device.

The new and improved Samsung Galaxy Fold. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

The smooth book-like folding action felt intuitive, with the screen folding in on itself to provide protection, like a laptop. The Galaxy Fold has both a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front and a foldable 7.3-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside, essentially letting you use the device as both a phone and a tablet. According to Samsung’s product managers, it’s been designed to withstand more than 200,000 folding and unfolding actions.



Maps are easier to read on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

When closed, the user is able to access the essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand. When opened, it can support three active apps simultaneously, thanks to the phone's Multi-Active Window feature, currently the first-of-its-kind on the market. It was surprisingly easy – even for a tech noob like this writer – to launch and switch from one app to the other. It was a real kick finally being able to watch a video or edit footage, browse through my photo gallery for stills and access my emails all at the same time.



Samung Galaxy Fold's Multi-Active Window can support three active apps at the same time. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

Another notable feature is App Continuity, which means whatever you choose to do on the closed smartphone – shooting a quick video or watching a movie – will seamlessly transition to the larger screen once opened, with no disruption.



The Samsung Galaxy Fold (Photo: Joyee Koo)

As for cameras, the phone boasts a whopping six, a world’s first. With a 16MP lens and a pair of 12MP lenses on the back, a 10MP camera on the front, and a dual-lens 10MP and 8MP pairing on the inside (visible when using the large foldable screen), it makes it incredibly difficult to take a bad photo. All efforts to take photos, from food shots to wide-angle scenery and obligatory selfies, turned out more than Instagram-worthy and, dare we say it, almost professional.

Photo taken using the new Samsung Galaxy Fold ( Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Singapore skyline taken using the new Samsung Galaxy Fold. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Another perk is the new Galaxy Fold Premier Service which gives owners direct access to a 24-hour support line via the Samsung Members app, and a door-to-door pick-up and delivery service for device repair. They can also enjoy other benefits such as a 30-day 1-for-1 exchange for functional defects, data transfer assistance and diagnostic checks, and priority queuing at the customer service centres at VivoCity and Westgate.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available from M1, Singtel and StarHub, as well as the Samsung Experience Store at VivoCity.

To register interest and receive notifications, visit http://www.samsung.com/sg/galaxyfold/register.