Sunny side up: 800 Gudetamas laze around at Sentosa's FunFest

Gudetama fans, wake up!

Sentosa's inflatable beach playground FunFest returns, this time with Sanrio's beloved lazy egg taking centrestage.



Advertisement

There will be a total of 888 inflatable Gudetamas at the event. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

​​​​​​​

From Mar 16 to Mar 24, 888 inflatable Gudetamas ranging from 0.9m to 1.5m-tall will be lazing about on Palawan Beach. There will also be a 3m Gudetama for those of you who prefer your eggs large.



The Gudetama inflatables are scattered all along Palawan Beach at Sentosa. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Want to stay out of the sand? Eight Hello Kitty and My Melody inflatables up to 4m tall will be placed from Beach Station to walkways around Palawan Beach, along with various photo points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you're tired of lounging, there are 25 metres of inflatable obstacles to get through, a Kids Maze, Traversing Wall and a foam pool.

Hello Kitty is one of the characters that can be spotted at Sentosa's FunFest. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

This year's Sentosa Fun Fest is held at Palawan Beach and features Sanrio Characters like Hello Kitty. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

My Melody will also be at various photo points along the beach. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Sentosa FunFest also features free screenings of movies like Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Secret Life of Pets and Minions.

Kids can enjoy larger-than-life inflatables at the beach. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

One of the inflatable floats laid out on Palawan Beach. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

In conjunction with the festival, Sentosa is giving free entry to Singapore residents who enter the island via the Sentosa Express and Sentosa Gateway vehicular gantry. Find out more on the website.