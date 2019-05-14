Sarah Jessica Parker, Tony Bennett among stars paying tribute to Doris Day

The Hollywood icon and Que Sera, Sera singer passed away at age 97 after contracting pneumonia.

Tributes from celebrities have poured in for the late Doris Day, who passed away at age 97 after a serious case of pneumonia.

The Pillow Talk actress and Que Sera, Sera singer was a huge star in the 1950s and 60s and had worked alongside other big names like Rock Hudson and Cary Grant.

Celebrities who paid tribute to the Hollywood legend included Paul McCartney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tony Bennett, George Takei and Gloria Gaynor.

McCartney shared a statement on his website regarding the news. He wrote: “So sad to hear of Doris Day passing away. She was a true star in more ways than one… She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with.”

The Beatle also mentioned how going to Day’s home in California was like visiting “an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style.”

Singer Tony Bennett called Day “a wonderful friend” and “a lovely and very talented lady”. He also said “it was a thrill to appear on the Doris Day Show in 1970” and shared a clip of the show.



Sex And The City’s Parker paid tribute to the late star on Instagram: “A Cincinnati girl like me. How many letters I drafted to you and didn’t send. I could never get it right but they all said the same thing: I love you. Millions did and do.”

Gaynor, who’s known for her hit song I Will Survive, praised Day’s work with animals; the late actress founded the Doris Day Animal League in 1987. Gaynor tweeted: “Doris Day was a great actress, & a lovely, gracious lady… She was a dedicated protector of animal rights & animal welfare on top of her wonderful voice and amazing on-screen talent. She will be missed.”

Former Star Trek actor, George Takei, called Day a “Hollywood icon” while William Shatner referred to her as “the world’s sweetheart.”