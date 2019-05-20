Avengers’ Scarlett Johansson and SNL's Colin Jost are now officially engaged

The couple had been dating for two years – but no official wedding date has been set.

After two years of dating, Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Colin Jost are now finally engaged.

No date has been set for the wedding but the news was confirmed on Sunday (May 19) by the Avengers star’s publicist, who talked to Associated Press.

The couple has kept a low-profile even as they’ve been seen together a few times, including, most recently, on the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet.

Their first public appearance was at an SNL party and they made their official debut as a couple during the American Museum of Natural History gala event in 2017.

Before her relationship to Jost, who co-anchors SNL’s The Weekly Update, Johansson was married to Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose.

It will be Jost’s first engagement and his Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, had once joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how it’s affected his work partner. “He's changed a lot since, I feel like, you've changed, you don't invite me places. If you're with, like, Scarlett Johansson, I don't want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankees game. I feel like maybe you have better things to do."

Meanwhile, an anonymous source previously told E! News: “Scarlett says (Jost) is different than many of the men she has been with. They share many similarities together."