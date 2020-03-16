Scoot offers voucher refunds for flexible rebooking due to COVID-19 situation

The vouchers will fully cover the cost of bookings made on or before Mar 15 and will be valid for 12 months.

Scoot announced on Monday (Mar 16) that it will be offering full voucher refunds with immediate effect. The vouchers will be for the full value of bookings made on or before Mar 15 and for travel up to May 31, 2020.

They will remain valid for 12 months, during which time customers who have had to reschedule their plans can do so.

The move comes just after Singapore Airlines announced that it will waive rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before Mar 15.

To facilitate the process, Scoot said that it will be launching a self-service portal for all eligible customers to obtain the vouchers. As the portal will be up soon, Scoot has encouraged customers to only contact them about the vouchers if their flight is within the next 72 hours.

Along with the vouchers, Scoot is also offering a one-time free date change, though fare differences will still apply. These will be available for all bookings made on its website, mobile app or WeChat mini booking site between Mar 15 and May 31.

The one-time free date change can be used up to four hours before your scheduled flight departure time for trips taking place up till Mar 31, 2021.

If you’ve made bookings through third-party channels or travel agencies, Scoot advises that you contact your relevant channel or agents for assistance.

On Sunday, Singapore announced that people entering the country with recent travel history to ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be issued with a 14-day stay-home notice. The restriction, which takes effect on Mar 16 at 11.59pm, applies to all travellers except for Singaporeans and Malaysians using sea and land crossings with Malaysia.

The Ministry of Health has also advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel abroad with immediate effect. “This advisory will apply for 30 days and will be reviewed thereafter. This is to reduce the risk of Singaporeans contracting COVID-19 infection while overseas during this global pandemic,” MOH added.