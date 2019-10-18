Rock bands Scorpions and Whitesnake to headline Singapore RockFest II

It's going to get loud at Fort Canning Park on Mar 4 next year with these legendary bands playing hits such as Still Loving You and Here I Go Again.

Legendary rock bands Scorpions and Whitesnake will perform at Singapore RockFest II at Fort Canning Park.

The bands will be the headline acts for the event on Mar 4 next year, said organiser LAMC Productions on Friday (Oct 18).

Scorpions last performed in Singapore in 2016 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, during their 50th anniversary tour.

The veteran rock band's hits include Wind Of Change, Still Loving You, and Rock You Like A Hurricane.

Whitesnake's only performance in Singapore was in 2011, also at Fort Canning Park.

Whitesnake will perform tracks from their latest album Flesh & Blood released in early 2019. (Photo: LAMC Productions)

Fronted by former Deep Purple singer David Coverdale, the veteran rock band will perform tracks from their latest album Flesh & Blood released earlier this year.

Pre-sale tickets for LAMC subscribers and the bands' fan clubs go on sale at 10am on Oct 22.



For other members of the public, early-bird tickets go on sale on at 10am the next day. The tickets are priced at S$158 and are free-standing.

Priority entry costs an additional S$30, and a VIP package – which includes priority entry, drinks, food and a commemorative lanyard – costs S$150.



Tickets can be purchased online via SISTIC's website, through its hotline and at its ticketing counters.

The previous iteration of Singapore RockFest II was the Singapore Rock Festival, held in Fort Canning Park in 2014.