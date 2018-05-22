Choose me! The secrets of picky GrabHitch drivers revealed

Wondering why you can never get a Hitch? Or how drivers choose their pickups? CNA Lifestyle discovers 6 surprising truths.

SINGAPORE: For those of us on a budget, carpooling platform GrabHitch, with its fares that are 20 to 40 per cent lower than taxis according to Grab Singapore, is a very cost-effective way of getting around.

Unlike regular Grab, taxis or any other ride hailing service, GrabHitch is less about the transaction between service provider and user, and much more about community.

When you Hitch, you’re tagging along on somebody’s commute, and you’re not paying enough for them to make money – you’re simply helping to cover some of their petrol costs, and saving the earth while you’re at it.

Because drivers aren’t in it to earn a living, they have the luxury of being choosy about which riders to pick up. In the first place, as one driver put it, “I’m under no obligation to do it.”

So what are the factors that encourage them click “accept” when you put in your GrabHitch request, and what makes them scroll past you immediately? We launched an extensive investigation (translation: We GrabHitched to work for a month) to find out.

If you frequently have a problem getting a Hitch pickup, these may be the reasons why. Hint: It may be time to change your profile picture.

(Note: The drivers offered their personal opinions, which don't represent Grab's views.)

1. YOUR PROFILE PICTURE DOESN’T FEATURE A HUMAN BEING

When you sign up to use the Hitch option, you are asked to upload a profile picture. This is of much more significance than you might think.

Drivers are more likely to accept a request if it comes from somebody who looks legit.

“If it’s a picture of food, then I really don’t know if I want to give you a ride,” said one driver. And if your picture is blank, or features some nondescript scenery perhaps, then drivers might subconsciously register you as dodgy.

Of course, it’s possible to upload a picture of someone other than yourself and get away with it. But if your profile photo features, say, Taylor Swift, it’s unlikely that you’ll come across as a trustworthy person. In short, it looks like you have something to hide.

The number one rule is to look as non-dodgy as possible, especially when drivers usually make their pickup decisions within seconds. After all, you wouldn’t want to let a dodgy person into your car either, would you?

2. YOUR PROFILE PICTURE FEATURES A HUMAN BEING (BUT ONE WHO LOOKS IN NEED OF A SHOWER)

“I avoid people who look like they smell bad in their profile pictures,” said one driver, very candidly.

So, if you have unkempt hair in your photo, or it’s a sweaty gym selfie, well, the driver is going to think that they’ll have to climb into a Hazmat suit and fumigate their car with industrial-strength disinfectant after you get off.

Once again, the sad truth is that appearances matter – especially when you only have a few seconds to make an impression.

3. YOU AREN’T USING GRABPAY

The automated GrabPay system is the most convenient option for drivers, so if you’re not using it, you might get passed over for someone who is.

“I’m too lazy to take my wallet out,” said one driver, with a shrug.

Also, there’s the issue of drivers not having exact change if you choose to pay with a S$50 note. One driver told us that he was once in this situation. The rider promised to come back in a few minutes with the right amount of cash, but then went incommunicado and refused to answer calls and texts. It was not a pleasant experience, to say the least.

4. YOU ARE A MAN

Yes, this one is true – your suspicions are confirmed.

“I tend to pick up women,” one male driver said frankly. “I drive Hitch because I enjoying chatting with someone during my journey.” Women, it would appear, are much better conversationalists. “But of course, I don’t text or try to contact them after the ride,” he hastened to add.

Female drivers said they prefer female passengers, too. “I tend to pick up only women, for safety issues,” one said. “I think it’s just perception… I know that theoretically, it’s very safe, but you don’t want to put yourself in any situation that could be dangerous.”

She added: “I’ve encountered a few cases in which the rider’s gender was indicated as female but it turned out to be a man. I get a bit pissy when that happens, but I don’t know how to address that.”

5. YOU SIT IN THE BACK INSTEAD OF IN THE FRONT SEAT

Because of the nature of GrabHitch, etiquette demands that you sit up front with the driver. In fact, the first time you use the service, the app even tells you that you should sit in front and make a new friend.

One driver said that riders who sit in the back get put on his blacklist. “I understand if you’re tired and don’t want to talk. But climbing into the backseat is just not polite,” he said.

That’s because GrabHitch isn’t a so much of a service as it is a collaborative effort between two parties. It’s not nice to treat the driver like, well, your driver.

6. YOU HAVE THREE PEOPLE IN YOUR PARTY

In fact, several drivers told us that one of the reasons they choose to drive Hitch is that they appreciate some genteel company during their daily commutes.

“If there are three riders in one booking, I won’t accept that booking. They will chat amongst themselves, and then I become just the driver. I’m just the person who gets you from Point A to Point B,” said one.

Another driver concurred: “It feels kind of weird when you’re driving a car full of strangers somewhere. Then it feels like you’re doing it for a living, as opposed to just giving them a ride.”