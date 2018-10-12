Selena Gomez on track to better mental health in new treatment centre

The singer has fought an ongoing battle with depression and anxiety.

Pop star Selena Gomez, who entered a treatment facility on Wednesday for her struggle against depression and anxiety issues, is feeling better already, according to a report by E! News.

A source told the entertainment news outlet that Gomez was getting the help she needed and was already feeling better than she did last week.

Advertisement

Recently, the singer was hospitalised twice for poor physical health; she suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease, and underwent a kidney transplant last year. TMZ reported that she was in the hospital following a drop in her white blood cell count.

For the past few years, she has been receiving treatment for mental health issues in order to help her cope with her condition, on top of anxiety and depression.

The 26-year-old announced last month that she was taking a break from social media – something she apparently does whenever she feels especially down.

Advertisement