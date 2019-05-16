Selena Gomez thinks social media is terrible for her generation

The singer and actress says it scares her when young boys and girls are unaware of the news.

Selena Gomez is the third most followed person on Instagram but she thinks social media is terrible for her generation and wants people to set time limits on its use.

The 26-year-old singer and actress said: “I think our world is going through a lot obviously. But for my generation specifically, social media has been terrible.

She said this during a press conference in Cannes where the cast of The Dead Don’t Die were asked what they thought was the most pressing issue facing the planet. Gomez appears in the Jim Jarmusch zombie comedy alongside Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver.

Gomez has over 150 million followers on Instagram, making her the third most followed person on the platform after Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande.

The Come & Get It singer said she’s very “intentional” with her posts and added that social media could be great if used carefully. "It can be great in moments, but I would just be careful and allow yourself some time limits."

She continued: "It's a useful platform but it does scare me when you see young boys and girls not really aware of the news going on. It's selfish – I don't wanna say selfish, that's rude – but it's dangerous for sure."

Gomez took a 3-month long break from social media last year in order to “live my present life to the moment I have been given.”