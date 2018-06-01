Serena Williams scores another title: Fashion designer

The tennis champion wants to empower women off-court with her 12-piece collection.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more style stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Tennis champion Serena Williams added another feather to her already impressive hat on Wednesday (May 30) – fashion designer.

Advertisement

She may have just played her first Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while two months pregnant, but she has also somehow found the time to launched Serena, her eponymous fashion collection, via serenawilliams.com.

What can you expect if you’re clicking over? A 12-piece collection inspired by “femininity and strength” that includes sports bras, dresses, denim and jackets.

(Photo: serenawilliams.com)

​​​​​​​

“My designs are inspired by strong, sexy, sophisticated, sassy, sure, smart, stylish, silly, and spontaneous women who are living their best lives, or making it up as they go - kinda like me,” Williams wrote on her website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a release, the new mother said that the collection “represents all the facets of my life as an athlete, an entrepreneur, and now, a mother. I’ve learned to embrace and celebrate this process of individual growth and dedicate this collection to all women who want to join me in showing the world our true selves.”

Williams is no stranger to fashion collaborations, having worked with Nike, Puma and HSN. And she might have learnt a thing or two from the experience.

“This is more me. I’ve always designed for other people in different companies, and you know limitations when you’re designing like, ‘Oh you can’t use this fabric’ or ‘You can’t do this’,” the tennis star told People.