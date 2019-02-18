Serena Williams threw a belated but grand party for her daughter

Being the daughter of a tennis star and an Internet entrepreneur has its perks.

It's better late than never. Tennis legend Serena Williams threw a belated but massive party on Sunday (Feb 17) for her daughter Olympia, who turned one last September.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share her backyard that had been transformed into a carnival. "I wanted to just do something fun because we don't do birthdays," she said.

Advertisement

Williams revealed last year that she does not celebrate birthdays and occasions due to religious beliefs.

There was a mini merry-go-round, a train and various other activities and stations, including Olympia's Candy Shop. The one-year-old's candy shop featured an array of cakes, cupcakes and sweets surrounding a giant teddy bear sitting in a red car.

(Photo: Instagram/Serena Williams)

Olympia wore a red frilly polka dotted dress at the bash, which was attended by family and friends, including Serena's agent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams wed American Internet entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept 1, 2017.

Ohanian also shared a personal photo on Instagram, showing his daughter pointing at some live animals in the background with the caption, “Ok, we'll get some chickens & ducks".

The younger Ohanian has her own Instagram page, managed by her parents. At just one year old, she commands a following of 556,000 followers.



