Want to get fit? Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a family run in November

The 5km run at Our Tampines Hub is also a chance to celebrate the beloved children's show's 50th anniversary, complete with a giant birthday cake blowout.

Get healthy and hang out with your favourite characters from Sesame Street at the same time. Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie and gang are coming to Singapore for the Sesame Street Run on Nov 17 at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) and we’re guessing we don't need to tell you how to get there.

The Singapore stop is part of the run’s Southeast Asia tour, which also includes Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. It’s held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the beloved children’s show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sesame Street Run will also feature carnival games, quizzes and activities. (Photo: Sesame Street Run)

To celebrate, participants will witness a giant birthday cake blowout before being flagged off with a countdown from Count von Count, then getting showered with Abby’s Magic Dust as they begin their run.

There will also be Sesame Street-themed carnival games, quizzes and activities, as well as lots of photo ops with your favourite characters.

The 5km family run caters to runners of all ages and fitness levels and promises to be fun for the whole family. For families with younger children or grandparents, there will also be separate 3km and 1km leisure walks so everyone can participate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets cost between S$42 and S$126, which includes merchandise such as a dri-fit Sesame Street t-shirt, a medal, socks and more. Those who complete the run will also receive an e-certificate.

The Sesame Street Run takes place on Nov 17 at Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523, from 7am to 12pm. For more information, go to www.sesamestreetrun.com.

