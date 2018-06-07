‘The right show at the right time’: Sex And The City turns 20

Two decades after Carrie Bradshaw and her BFFs took New York City by storm, the creator of the hit TV show reminisces about its early years.

SINGAPORE: It has been 20 years since a certain television series about the lives of four BFFs in New York City debuted and ultimately became a pop culture phenomenon

And the creator of Sex And The City revealed in a recent interview that in the age of reboots and revivals, he’s all for a reboot – as long as it’s the original cast.

“A reboot of Sex And The City with a different cast – I’m not sure what that would be,” said Darren Star, in an interview with Variety.

Sex And The City. (Photo: HBO)

“But a reboot with the original cast, 100 per cent. I’m there for that. I would love to be a part of that. Absolutely. If everybody comes back for that, that would be wonderful. I think Will & Grace has done it brilliantly, and there’s the model for it.”





The ground-breaking HBO series based on the 1997 book by Candace Bushnell came out on Jun 6, 1998 and ran for 94 episodes until 2004. The show garnered numerous Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and won seven and eight, respectively.





It also spawned two feature films, released in 2008 and 2010, and the short-lived prequel TV series The Carrie Diaries. A supposed third movie was axed last year.

MEMORIES GALORE

In the Variety interview, Star also touched on his memories creating the popular series that made household names of Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda, and the stars that played them: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon.

“After having written the pilot, I just thought she would be the perfect actress for it,” Star said of Parker, who was his first choice to play the writer Carrie Bradshaw. “We had lunch in New York and I’m sure she was thinking, ‘Who is this guy? What is this script?’”





He also recalled roping in Kristin Davis after having cast her on one of his other shows, Melrose Place, and being impressed with Cynthia Nixon’s audition read. “Cynthia was really a legend as a stage actress – a theatre actor in New York,” he said.

(Nixon has since moved on to a bigger stage, as a New York gubernatorial candidate who hasn’t shied away from tapping into her character for her campaign, releasing Miranda-themed merchandise.)





Meanwhile, he added that Kim Cattrall had to be persuaded to audition – and they had already had another actress in mind. “At the eleventh hour, we had lunch and Kim agreed to come in and read… and of course, she was fantastic,” said Star.

In a separate interview with HBO, Parker also reminisced about her first day on set.

“The first day we shot at Bleecker and Sixth Avenue. I walked to and from work. I had never done a television show in New York before that, and I was a bit worried about getting back into television. I loved the pilot, and that first day on set was so much fun — I never looked back," she said, adding that she continues to meet people who have moved to New York because of the show.

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker. (Photo: imdb.com)

“It's deeply surprising to experience a new generation of viewers. I'm so grateful I didn't waste that experience,” she said.

A SHOW AT THE RIGHT TIME

For the show’s creator, Sex And The City came out at the right time. “I used to feel like it was right on time because it did connect with its audience, so I think it was the right show at the right time, in that regard, because the audience was ready for the show,” said Star.

When asked if he thought the series would’ve been around today, he said it was “a reflection of its time”.

A screengrab from the first season of Sex And The City. (Photo: imdb.com)

“Of course, I think there are shows like it that are around today – I think Girls has elements of Sex And The City – and I think there’s always going to be shows that are honest about female points of view and shows and that are honest about sex and relationships. I feel like there are many more shows like that out there now. At the time that we did Sex And The City, the landscape was so different.”



