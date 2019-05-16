Shahid Kapoor confronts himself – unveiling his wax figure in Singapore

At the ripe young age of 38, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has already been forced to confront his anxieties regarding aging – as he came face to face with his wax figure, unveiled on May 16 at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The dapper, bow-tied wax image of Kapoor is part of the wax attraction’s newly launched Ultimate Film Star Experience zone, and joins wax figures of Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and more. With its interactive dance area and Kinect and AR technology, the zone features the world’s largest celebration of Indian superstars.

“I never imagined that I would have a statue here, honestly,” Kapoor told CNA Lifestyle. “I feel very special and very thankful.”

The most striking part of coming face to face with himself, he said, was the wax figure’s lifelike eyes. “I think that’s the most difficult thing to get right because your eyes reflect your soul. You can see life in the eyes. And they’ve done an amazing job, so it was spectacular,” he said.

Did he stare into his own eyes intensely? “I did. I got some selfies also, staring at myself. It was cool.”

But it was his wife, Mira Rajput, who might stand to benefit most from the wax figure’s existence. The joke, he said, is that, “My wife called up Madame Tussauds and said, ‘I’m tired of other women wanting to do weird things with him. I want to feel like a normal wife whose husband is just mine. So, please make a wax statue of him so that everybody who wants to do that can do that.’”

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput at Madame Tussauds Singapore. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Rajput, 24, also attended the unveiling and posed for photos holding onto both her husband’s arm and the figure’s.

But who does Kapoor think is more handsome – himself or his own image in waxy perfection?

“See, that guy will stay young all his life. For the time being, I can say I’m more handsome. Very soon he’ll start looking younger and better than me and I’ll have a complex every time I look at him. And he’ll remind me of those years when I used to look like this really suave, nice, good looking guy in a suit and I’ll be old… It’s actually making me feel sad now,” he quipped.

If it’s any comfort, his image will also live on in celluloid. And with a new film, titled Kabir Singh, to be released next month, his repertoire keeps growing. “It’s a really exciting film. It’s a remake of a Telugu film called Arjun Reddy which was highly acclaimed,” he said. “The same filmmaker is making it – we’ve adapted it for the audiences in Hindi and I’m really excited.”

Going forward, he said, he’d like to see a focus on quality instead of quantity when it comes to making movies. “I think maybe (the Bollywood industry) could make slightly fewer movies. It would give us more time to work on the ones that really matter. When I say that, I don’t mean in terms of size – I just mean in terms of choosing better material to create movies,” he said.

Would he be willing to take a smaller paycheck for that? “I’m actually unemployed half the time – I’ve always been told that I do very few movies and I’m very selective. So I would be totally fine,” said the actor with a laugh.