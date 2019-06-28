From Superman to Sherlock Holmes: Henry Cavill to play iconic detective

The actor will star in the movie adaptation of book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, with Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character.

Man Of Steel actor Henry Cavill has hung up his Superman cape and will be putting on a hat instead. Cavill is set to star as iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in the movie adaptation of the book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

Enola Holmes, which is set to begin filming in the coming months, will also star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character. British actress Helena Bonham Carter will play Enola’s mother. The plot is said to involve a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

The actor shared the news on Instagram: “Very excited to play a character as fantastic as Sherlock Holmes and very very fortunate to be working with Millie Bobby Brown! Millie, I will see you back in London soon sis!”

The mystery novel series by Nancy Springer was launched in 2006 and focuses on the adventures of Enola Holmes – the much-younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft – who appears to be “a highly capable detective in her own right.”

The first book was called The Case Of The Missing Marquess with five other titles in the series.

Enola Holmes will be produced by Legendary Entertainment, which also produces the MonsterVerse franchise, featuring Godzilla and King Kong.

Brown was last seen in the MonsterVerse flick Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and will return as Eleven on Jul 4 in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

Cavill will next be seen in the Netflix show The Witcher, also based on a best-selling book series.