SIA launches meal pre-order service for premium class customers

Premium customers of Singapore Airlines can now choose their in-flight meals in advance through a new service from the national carrier.

In a press release on Thursday (Dec 20), SIA announced the meal pre-ordering service - becoming the first airline in the world to roll out such a service in all flights across its network.

Advertisement

The rollout comes after a soft launch in August for flights to and from North Asia, which SIA said was "well received".

Beef Fillet, a dish available for pre-order through SIA's new meal pre-ordering service. (Photo: SIA)

Hansik, a dish available for pre-order through SIA's new meal pre-ordering service. (Photo: SIA)

Customers travelling in Suites, First Class and Business Class on any SIA flight can choose their meals from three weeks before travel, up to 24 hours before flight departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are plans to extend the service to Premium Economy Class in the near future, the airline said.



"The response to our soft launch of the new meal pre-ordering service was very encouraging, and we are now pleased to offer it to all premium-class customers travelling across our global network," said Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, Singapore Airlines’ senior vice-president for customer experience.

"The introduction of this new service is another of our industry firsts, and demonstrates our commitment to the constant enhancement of our product and service offerings, and our increased focus on personalisation for customers, both on the ground and in the air."



Shi Quan Wan Mei, a dish available for pre-order through SIA's new meal pre-ordering service. (Photo: SIA)

Lamb loin, a dish available for pre-order through SIA's new meal pre-ordering service. (Photo: SIA)

This complements SIA's existing Book The Cook programme, which was previously only available for selected flights, where customers could pre-order main courses from a separate menu of up to 68 choices.

