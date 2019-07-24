Hong Kong actor Simon Yam leaves hospital, five days after stabbing incident

The actor, who hopes to recover soon to resume film work, has also said he won’t be taking any action against the assailant.

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (Jul 24), five days after a stabbing incident in China.

The 63-year-old actor had been staying at Hong Kong’s Adventist Hospital, where he was recuperating after a successful second operation for injury to his right fingers.

Yam, who left the hospital around 1pm with his right arm in a sling, said he hopes to recover soon, reported South China Morning Post.

“It will take a bit more time for my hand to recover ... as it will take time for nerves to recover. I hope I recover soon and resume film shooting, which I really enjoy.”

On Saturday, Yam was stabbed in the stomach and slashed in the hand by a man during a promotional event in Zhongshan city in Guangdong province, where he was initially treated before flying back to Hong Kong.

The actor, who had once appeared in the Hollywood film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle Of Life, has said he will not be going after his assailant. Sin Chew Daily reported his manager as saying he was more concerned about the man’s state of mind.

The assailant had been identified by Chinese police as a 53-year-old local resident who had been diagnosed as schizophrenic, and had used a fruit knife to attack Yam.

“We do not want to take action. We just want to understand what happened. What made the man snap?” his manager said, adding that they would be reducing interactive sessions with fans in the future as a precaution. Yam’s management company had also hired three bodyguards.

The stabbing incident prompted a discussion on the safety of celebrities during public events, with actor-director Sammo Hung telling South China Morning Post: “It is sometimes dangerous for artists to attend these (promotional) events... it is very difficult to prevent an attack.”

At the same time, it also prompted calls from Chinese media for more support for those with mental health issues.