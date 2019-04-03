Singapore Airlines named world’s best airline by TripAdvisor for second year running

The results were based on an algorithm that assessed thousands of reviews and ratings submitted by travellers.

TripAdvisor has named Singapore Airlines as the world's best airline for 2019 in its annual Travellers' Choice awards, marking the national carrier’s second consecutive year at the top.

The website recognised airlines from Australia and around the globe, using an algorithm that determines the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers across the world over a 12-month period.

Advertisement

One reviewer, lilyjvb, gave a glowing five-star review. "It's always a delight to fly with SQ. Service is of high standard. Thousands of entertainment channels. The service is impeccable. Flight attendants are courteous and efficient. The plane is new and comfortable. I can go on and on."

Another complimented its economy seats on one of its A380s. "I used Singapore Airlines three times on a recent trip to New Zealand and back, and was so impressed, especially with the consistency of standards. I had plenty of legroom, the food was excellent and the crew so friendly and helpful. Every interaction I had was greeted with a warm and genuine smile. Nothing was too much bother, and often my needs were anticipated before I could make a request. If I made the trip again, I would definitely use Singapore Airlines."

Across 19,143 reviews, Singapore Airlines received an average of 4.5 stars out of a maximum of 5, with 11,479 of those reviews according the airline an “Excellent” rating.

Qatar Airways replaced Air New Zealand in the second spot this year. The Taiwanese EVA Air, known for its Hello Kitty livery on a number of its Boeing planes, rose up a notch to third position.

Advertisement