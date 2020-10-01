Business class lunch in SIA’s A380 to cost S$300 as airline unveils pricing of new initiatives

SINGAPORE: A three-course meal onboard Singapore Airlines' (SIA) superjumbo A380 will cost S$50 in economy class and S$90 for premium economy.

If you prefer something more luxurious, expect to pay S$300 for a four-course lunch in business class and S$600 for suites.

SIA announced on Thursday (Oct 1) the pricing for its three new initiatives such as the dining experience on the A380. It is also offering the public a tour of its training centre and a home delivery service featuring its first class and business class meals.

Like other airlines, Singapore's flag carrier has been forced to turn to new ideas as COVID-19 continues to curtail flights and batter the aviation industry.

The suite of new services, dubbed Discover Your Singapore Airlines, will soon be available for booking.

DINING ON A380

Those missing the experience of being on a plane can consider making a reservation for Restaurant A380@Changi, taking place only on two afternoons on Oct 24 and 25.

Meals will feature international cuisines and items from a Peranakan menu specially designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

The three-course meal for economy and premium economy will include Peranakan, Japanese and Western options.

For suites and business class, the four-course meal includes options such as Lobster Thermidor and beef fillet, said SIA.

Each meal comes with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages, it added.



Guests will also able to watch a movie while they dine.

Limited edition souvenirs will be given to all customers, said SIA, adding that they will also get to enjoy discounts on KrisShop.com or the shopping galley.

Reservations will open from Oct 12 on KrisShop.com. Prices are as follows:



SIA said the aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned after each dining experience, and diners will be seated in groups of up to five, with social distancing in place.

Temperature screening, mandatory wearing of masks and SafeEntry check-ins will also be implemented.

GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH SIA

Singapore Airlines is also offering tours of its training facilities during the school holidays, on Nov 21, 22, 28 and 29.

"Perfect for kids and families, this is a rare opportunity to find out from our pilots and cabin crew what it takes to fly and serve in the skies. The tour will feature our latest cabin products and a look at where training on our flight simulators is conducted," said SIA.



There will be craft activities and balloon sculpting for childen.

In addition, all participants will receive a free meal from a selection of in-flight meals, as well as a goodie bag.

Admission tickets are priced at S$30 for adults and S$15 for children.

A flight simulator experience will cost an additional S$500. You may also pay extra for a wine appreciation experience and a grooming workshop.

Prices for these programmes are listed below. Reservations will open from Nov 1.

HOME DINING

For the home food delivery service, it starts from S$288 for a business class meal for two. Main course options include Hanakoireki and roasted lamb loin.

A first class meal for two starts from S$488. Poached lobster and Kyo-Kaiseki are among the main course options.

Singapore Airlines' home delivery service SIA@Home. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

The menus are designed by renowned chefs from France, Japan, Australia and India, said SIA.

"To assist customers in preparing their meals with ease, a digital guide on how to heat and plate the dishes will be provided," it added.

"Customers can also immerse themselves in the experience with our interactive aircraft cabin videos and listen to a specially curated playlist while enjoying their meals."



Luxury diningware, additional amenities or upgrades are also available for an additional fee. Diners can also book a private chef to prepare the meal for them in their homes.

Bookings for these packages start on Oct 5 at KrisShop.com.

