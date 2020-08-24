Singapore is getting an Apple store that sits on water, a world's first

This will be Apple's third outlet in Singapore.

Singapore is getting its third Apple store and this upcoming one also boasts a unique status – it’s the world’s first that sits on water.

The Marina Bay Sands store features a sphere that floats on the waters of Marina Bay. No opening date or further details have been specified by Apple.

The space used to house the Avalon club from 2011 to 2016, which took up a massive 17,000 sq ft area.

This third Apple outlet follows the opening of the first store in Singapore in 2017, located at Knightsbridge mall in Orchard Road, which was also the first in Southeast Asia.

Its second store in Singapore, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year. The store offered customers the opportunity to pick up photography techniques through an exclusive session called The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk. The programme has been suspended as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.

According to Apple, the new store at Marina Bay Sands “will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new”.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue, B2-06, Singapore 018972.