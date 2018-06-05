SAM Late Nights returns with live music, an exploration of time, and craft beer

Free admission, poetry readings and live performances at the Singapore Art Museum's popular after-hours series of events.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Art Museum’s SAM Late Nights programme returns in conjunction with the museum’s latest exhibition, Imaginarium: Into the Space of Time.

Taking place on the second Friday of every month, the upcoming sessions of SAM Late Nights will take place on Jun 8, Jul 13 and Aug 10 August at SAM at 8Q.



A free event with complimentary museum entry and extended late night access for all visitors to the museum, SAM Light Nights features poetry reading sessions, casual artwork discussions and live music performances by local indie and electronic musicians.

Local musician Falling Feathers will kick off the SAM Late Nights pop-up music performances at the Jun 8 edition, making it his first live performance after the launch of his album Pipe Dreams.



Meanwhile, Singaporean poets Samuel Caleb Wee, Iain Lim, Crispin Rodrigues, Marylyn Tan and Patricia Karunungan will stage live readings of prose and poetry inspired by the artworks featured in Imaginarium.



SAM’s ongoing exhibition: Imaginarium: Into the Space of Time explores the concept of time through immersive and interactive artworks by artists from around the world.

On view till Aug 26, artwork highlights include French artist Stéphane Masson’s Momentarium (featuring 280 glass jars containing videos of people and museum visitors moving, dancing and smiling), Japanese artist Mayuko Kanazawa’s Utsuroi Iroha (which highlights how the Japanese culture is influenced by changes in the seasons, as audiences are incorporated into the artwork through image recognition sensors), and works by four Singaporean artists.



ARNT (formerly of Palty Sotato) will be making his solo debut as the featured live performance come Jul 13, with Ocean’s Children rounding things up on Aug 10.

These live sessions will commence once the museum closes at 9pm, alongside food, craft beers and wine sold by Standing Sushi Bar.



SAM Late Nights are free entry for all, as admission to the Singapore Art Museum is complimentary for Singaporeans and permanent residents throughout the year, and all other visitors enjoy free entry to the museum every Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm (U.P. $6 for foreigners, $3 for students and seniors).

