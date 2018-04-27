CNA Lifestyle Experiences: The 'Wonderland Extraordinaire' pop-up party

A select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers got to sip on freakishly good cocktails at Employees Only cocktail bar.

SINGAPORE: It was a carnival of freak show proportions at the little shindig thrown by CNA Lifestyle and Diageo, held at Employees Only on Thursday night (Apr 26).

The New York cocktail bar was transformed into a “Wonderland Extraordinaire", as a select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers got to sip on freakishly good cocktails at Round 3 of Diageo Reserve's World Class 2018 - Signature Pop-ups.

As part of the mixology competition challenge, Employees Only bartender and third round finalist Benedict Poh created three special themed cocktails: A lobster concoction, a vinegared and spiced cocktail, and an apple cocktail served over a frozen apple cube, all made with Ron Zacapa 23 rum.



The entertainment for the night included some trademark prohibition-era carnival characters, including a “strongman”, contortionist and tarot card reader.



This event was made possible by Diageo Reserve World Class.