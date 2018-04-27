CNA Lifestyle Experiences: The 'Wonderland Extraordinaire' pop-up party

CNA Lifestyle Experiences: The 'Wonderland Extraordinaire' pop-up party

A select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers got to sip on freakishly good cocktails at Employees Only cocktail bar.

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 1
(Photo: Jeremy Long)
(Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: It was a carnival of freak show proportions at the little shindig thrown by CNA Lifestyle and Diageo, held at Employees Only on Thursday night (Apr 26).

The New York cocktail bar was transformed into a “Wonderland Extraordinaire", as a select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers got to sip on freakishly good cocktails at Round 3 of Diageo Reserve's World Class 2018 - Signature Pop-ups.

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 19
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 17
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 18
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 15
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 12
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 16
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

As part of the mixology competition challenge, Employees Only bartender and third round finalist Benedict Poh created three special themed cocktails: A lobster concoction, a vinegared and spiced cocktail, and an apple cocktail served over a frozen apple cube, all made with Ron Zacapa 23 rum.

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 5
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 7
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 9
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 6
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 2
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 3
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 8
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 10
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

CNA Lifestyle Employees Only Singapore Cocktail Festival Diageo World Class 11
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

The entertainment for the night included some trademark prohibition-era carnival characters, including a “strongman”, contortionist and tarot card reader.

This event was made possible by Diageo Reserve World Class.

Source: CNA/my(pw)

